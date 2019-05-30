A boil water notice is issued effective immediately for properties at the following addresses: 801 to 916 West Dean Avenue, 801 to 914 Kern Road, 1603 to 1717 Walton Walker Drive, Killeen city officials said Thursday.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
Complications during scheduled valve maintenance interrupted water service. Crews were working to repair the valve and restore service. Once service is restored, all water should be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.