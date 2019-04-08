439 Water Supply Corporation is notifying customers who are in the Highcrest Subdivision off Boles Ranch Road in Belton about a need to boil drinking water.
Customers there who experienced reduced pressure or no water at all, were notified they should boil the water prior to using for drinking, cooking, or making ice to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, 439 officials said in a news release.
Due to reduced pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the company to notify customers in the affected area.
The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, 439 officials said.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Erron Lowry at (254) 613-3100.
