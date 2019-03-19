Killeen city officials issued a boil water notice Thursday night for properties located at 183, 216, 357, 359 and 405 Grove Drive and 103, 120 and 275 Meadow Lane.
A water main break caused a water outage. Once service is restored, all water should be boiled prior to consumption, according to the city.
Affected residences have been notified directly.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
