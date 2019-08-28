A boil water notice was issued Wednesday afternoon by the city of Killeen and is effective immediately for properties located at 2301 to 2410 Flintstone Circle, according to a release sent out by the city.
An emergency valve replacement is underway, and water services are unavailable while work is completed, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.