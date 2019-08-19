The Elm Creek Water Supply office issued a boil water notice Sunday for customers along Liberty Hill Road in Moody.
The boil notice was issued after a 6-inch water line broke. Customers on both sides of Liberty Hill Road who live between the Liberty Hill water plant and Liberty Hill Baptist Church are asked to boil water prior to consumption.
