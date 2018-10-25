The boil water notice issued Oct. 22 for 1701-2202 Shoemaker Drive and 1702-2106 Sherman Drive has been lifted effective immediately.
City crews repaired three water valves that service the area and restored water service.
Valves were replaced, water lines were flushed and bacteriological samples have confirmed that water is safe to drink and use without boiling, according to a press release from the City of Killeen.
