A boil water notice has been lifted, effective immediately, for the following areas:
- East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, from Stonetree Drive to Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Stonetree Drive from East Veterans Memorial to Farm-to-Market 2410.
- The west side of Roy Reynolds Drive from East Veterans Memorial to Farm-to-Market 2410.
- All residences on Lakeshore Drive, Lakeview Circle, Willows Way, Green Forest Circle, Springbrook Circle, Dripping Springs Drive, Stillwood Drive, Stillwood Circle, Dogwood Boulevard and Rio Boulevard.
