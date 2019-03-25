Separate boil water notices issued Thursday in Killeen were lifted, city officials said Monday.
Customers can resume normal water use at properties at 609 to 609B, 807 and 809 N. WS Young Drive and at 2301 and 2303 Watercrest Road and 1411 Wales Drive.
City crews completed water main repairs related to the WS Young Drive properties and restored water service, said Hilary Shine, Killeen spokeswoman.
City crews completed fire hydrant replacement and restored water service to the Watercrest Road and Wales Drive properties, Shine said.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling, she said.
Notices are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Shine said, the City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 25, 2019.
For more information, call the water and sewer services officials at 254-501-6319.
