UPDATE: The boil water notice issued February 2 for properties located at 1700 S. WS Young Drive has been lifted effective immediately.
The boil water notice issued Feb. 1 for properties located in the 4400 block of Clear Creek Road and 5303 John David Drive in Killeen has been lifted, effective immediately.
City crews completed water line repairs and restored water service.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
A water main leak caused the water outage that prompted the notice.
