A boil water notice issued Nov. 2 for properties located in the following areas has been lifted effective immediately:
- o 1103 to 1305 Gray Drive
- o 1008 to 1306 Culp Drive
- o 1202 to 1317 Franz Drive
- o 1006 to 1118, 1204 and 1216 to 1404 18th Avenue
- o 1101, 1102 and 1301 to 1303 French Street
- o 1106 to 1110 Glen Street
- o 901 to 912 Diamond Circle
- o 801 to 815 and 903 to 1103 Rancier Avenue
- o 1301 to 1312 Carol Way
