LAMPASAS — Authors from around the area gathered for the Lampasas Book Fair in the town’s public library Saturday to sell their books, and people in Lampasas come to learn about local authors and look for new books to read.
Librarian of the Lampasas Public Library Shanda Subia said the event takes place once a year. This year was the fifth or sixth time that they had conducted the event, she said, adding the event is great for local authors and that the authors really appreciate the exposure they get from the book fair.
This year, the keynote speaker for the event was national bestselling author Jodi Thomas. Thomas has written 50 books and the first 22 were in the historical romance genre. She was also inducted into the Romance Writers of America Hall of Fame.
As an avid reader before becoming an author, Thomas said when she would read novels she felt that the characters did not feel real to her. So she wanted to write characters that she felt could walk off the page.
Thomas has been to the book fair before and this time around the book fair is not her only mission. She is conducting research for a new series of books she wants to write that will be set in a fictional town that will resemble that of Lampasas. Thomas said the book fair “is very positive for the libraries and I love meeting my readers.”
When Thomas spoke to the group she said, “what I am is a storyteller and I love being a storyteller.”
Local authors like Allison Davis, Drew Paige and Elaine Kelley said they were able to draw inspiration from someone who has been so successful in her writing, like Thomas.
Kelley is a Lampasas resident and retired teacher who now writes. She is the author of “A Horse Named Nobody” which is a book primarily for dyslexic readers. Kelley comes to the book fair every year and she has attempted to sell her books at the fair in the past.
“The networking is wonderful,” Kelley said.
The event was full of local writers, but not many of the people in attendance were simply readers. and that is what Kelley wants to see more of.
“I wish we would have more people that are not in the writing community,” she said.
Subia said that some of the authors at the book fair have been there before and that she is always looking for different local authors to come to the event to sell their books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.