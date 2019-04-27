Hundreds of book lovers met with authors from various parts of the United States on Saturday during the Bluebonnet Book Bash.
The festival, held inside the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, featured multi-genre writers ranging from sci-fi young adult to romance.
Locals Stacy Pritt and Beth Diaz organized the one-day event.
“We wanted to do a charity author event that gives back to the community,” Pritt said.
In 2017 — the first book bash — proceeds from the event went to Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-5.
This year, the pair chose Operation Stand Down Central Texas (OSDCT). There was no Bluebonnet Book Bash held in 2018.
“When we select a charity, we know that the money will go directly to the cause. Operation Stand Down is a small charity and the donations they recieve go directly to the veterans it serves,” Pritt said.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is part of a network of similar organizations throughout the country with an “emphasis placed on the creation of a community in which homeless veterans are treated with respect and given the opportunity to relax, interact, and form ties with peers and volunteers while receiving much needed, specific services,” according to its website.
Representatives of OSDCT were unable to make it Saturday as they had previous arrangements of holding an community service the same day in Killeen.
For three hours, literature aficionados met with fan favorites or first time published authors like D. Michele Robbearts.
The wife of an Army veteran, Robbearts said the charity side of the event was one of the reasons she participated.
“This is a good way to bring awareness and you can feel and understand their (organizers) passion,” she said.
Gift of Brisingmen-Agents of Norse author A.R. Hall agreed. She participated in the 2017 event and this year was one of the 33 featured writers.
“I think it is awesome for them give back in a way like this and through a book event,” Hall said.
Other authors at the bash also had a military connection, whether they were a spouse, served in the armed forces or through their writing.
U.S. Army veteran Bert Lindsey served for seven years. The Quick Tender author said he loved the idea of the bash’s proceeds being given to a military related charity.
R.E. Hargrave, known for her works in the erotica The Divine Trilogy, presented the audience with a military romance titled “Unchained Melody,” about a United States Air Force fighter pilot.
Author Kristine Allen, a military spouse, also works as a nurse on Fort Hood. She says her experience working with soldiers along with her husband’s stories of combat, helped her create the array of characters in her Rock Star and Demented Sons series.
Kristann Monaghan arrived to the bash from Arizona. The author known her Fat Girl Running series said she enjoyed meeting everyone during the festival.
“This has been nothing but a great experience and for a great cause. Definitely coming back when they hold it again,” she said.
