The loud booms that could be heard throughout parts of Killeen Thursday are from live-fire training ongoing at Fort Hood.
A Fort Hood official with the 1st Calvary Division said the booms are coming from artillery and other weapons from the division’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment and 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment.
It’s all part of a combined arms live fire exercise by the division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, which will soon go to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
“It’s the last week of Pegasus Forge IV, the brigades’ training rotation here at Fort Hood in preparation for their rotation at NTC later in the Spring,” said Master Sgt. Jacob Caldwell, who works for the division’s public affairs office.
The training operation will end Saturday.
