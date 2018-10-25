New Px

A grand opening for Fort Hood's new Clear Creek Post Exchange Shopping Center was held Thursday, October 1, 2015. The 270,000 square-foot shopping center includes a main exchange, a mall with 10 new concessions and a food court with six new restaurants. The $47 million shopping center is the newest to be built in the past 20 years.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A suspicious package that turned out to be a box of garbage bags caused a temporary evacuation of the main post exchange at Fort Hood Wednesday.

The Clear Creek Exchange was cleared out after military police were informed of the package around 5 p.m., Fort Hood officials said. Shoppers were allowed back in the store after it was discovered the package was just a box of bags.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

