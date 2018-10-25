A suspicious package that turned out to be a box of garbage bags caused a temporary evacuation of the main post exchange at Fort Hood Wednesday.
The Clear Creek Exchange was cleared out after military police were informed of the package around 5 p.m., Fort Hood officials said. Shoppers were allowed back in the store after it was discovered the package was just a box of bags.
