Boy Scout Troop 287 organized 2,000 Thanksgiving and Christmas bags of food for Killeen-area military and civilian families over two nights earlier this week.
Just over 1,000 bags were bundled last week and the remaining bags to reach the 2,000-bag goal were finished Tuesday.
The Boy Scout troop has been organizing and putting bags together for four years now, every year adding to their amount of bag donations. In the first year, 500 bags were put together and distributed, and the Scouts reached a new record this year with 2,000.
The bags will be distributed from the Killeen Food Care Center at 210 N. 16th St. at 10 a.m. Monday.
A thousand bags will be handed over to the U.S. military through III Corps for distribution, Food Care Center officials said, and 1,000 bags will be distributed to local community organizations and interested families. Each bag contains holiday meal essentials: stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese and more. Most items were acquired through Central Texas Food Bank purchases and H-E-B and Wal-Mart donations.
“What’s really nice is that the older kids really come in and they just take charge. And they set it up and start making it happen. Really, that’s what Scouting’s about; it’s that leadership skill that you’re trying to teach them,” said Food Care Center Operations Manager Dennis Duffy who served as Troop 287’s Scout Master from 2014 to 2016.
“We like to let the boys lead. The adults are just here to make sure that they’re safe,” added Boy Scout Troop 287 Scout Master Mike Overholser.
Troop 287 also placed small flags throughout the local veterans cemetery during Veterans Day weekend.
Volunteer projects like the 2,000-bag holiday feast are also opportunities for Scouts to work on merit requirements for badges like the Citizenship in the Community Badge.
“We do a lot. We give them a lot of opportunities to do community service,” said Overholser.
Donations of food, money and time are always appreciated by the Food Care Center, which serves thousands of households in the community. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 13, 4,229 households (roughly 11,000 people) received food.
The Food Care Center’s upcoming Food for Families food drive takes place at the Killeen Special Events Center on W.S. Young from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. The Food Care Center is looking to collect 250,000 pounds of food at this KWTX and H-E-B sponsored event. This food drive is also the largest single-day food drive in Texas, officials said.
Visit www.troop287killeen.org to learn more about membership, meetings at St. Christopher’s Church on Trimmier and volunteer opportunities. Troop 287 is 65 members strong, ages 11 to 18, but is still open to receiving new members.
Visit www.foodcare.org to learn more about how to support the Killeen Food Care Center, make online donations and how to volunteer.
