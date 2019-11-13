The Food Care Center plans to distribute 1,000 baskets of food to military families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Chaplains office and the Command Finance Specialists at Fort Hood will assist with the distribution.

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 287 helped build nearly 2,000 bags to distribute to military families Tuesday evening.

