A new chief executive officer will take the reins of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas on Friday.
Tiana Quick, who most recently served as vice president of operations, will replace current CEO Jon Charles, who is retiring.
Quick was selected as the new CEO as a result of a search that started in late 2017, according to a press release from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas. Over 250 candidates applied for the position and were screened by the human resources committee.
Quick has worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas since 2008, the same year the organization was founded. She lives in Nolanville with her husband, Jeremie, and has a daughter, Atlanta.
The Clubs provide enriching programs for over 2,700 youth per day at 27 chartered sites in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, and surrounding areas.
According to Daniel Hall, vice president of resource development, after 47 years serving the Boys and Girls Clubs, Charles plans to continue helping the new leadership until the end of 2018. After that, he's going fishing.
