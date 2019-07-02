Killeen police are investigating a shooting in northeast Killeen, a police spokeswoman said late Tuesday.
At approximately 7:10 p.m. KPD officers went to the 4500 block of Chase Circle in response to a call about a shots-fired disturbance.
Witnesses told officers several people were involved in a physical altercation when shots were fired.
One victim was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victim was not identified.
The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated.
