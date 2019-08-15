Temple drivers might be more able to make “light” of the traffic situation affecting crossing Interstate 35 after Tuesday, when striping of all the lanes on Adams and Central avenues in that area is expected to be completed.
“We still have some striping (to do) that will open up some lanes,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said in response to questions about the time it was taking people to make it across the intersections with new traffic lights in place.
