FORT HOOD — More than 400 soldiers of the 3rd U.K. Division, England’s warfighting division, have been participating in III Corps’ Warfighting exercise over the last few weeks to practice seamlessly integrating with their allied unit.
“Warfare is changing, and we’ve realized over a number of years and decades that we’re not going to go anywhere without our ‘best mates,’” said U.K. Capt. Emmerson Wood, a division staff officer. “This exercise is an opportunity for us to come and train at the corps level, working alongside American divisions and basically putting our collaboration to the test.”
The 3rd U.K. Division has been fighting beside elements of III Corps since World War I, he said. While the two nations’ armies work slightly differently, the need to understand how best to work together is imperative in an age where future threats to both countries will require working hand in hand to deter them.
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew J. Van Wagenen, deputy commander of 3rd U.K. Division and a former commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and “First Team” deputy commander, said his British troops are not only enjoying working with their U.S. counterparts, but reveling in the warm welcome they have received in the local communities.
“From the 3rd U.K. Division soldiers, we’d like to thank Killeen, Fort Hood and the greater central Texas area for the welcome we’ve had and the hospitality we’ve been treated with,” he said. “I know there’s not a single 3rd U.K. soldier who wouldn’t say they’ve enjoyed this.”
