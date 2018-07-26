This is not a drill. There’s a cold front on the way.
But don’t dig out the jackets just yet. The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures will drop to around 95 degrees.
The slight reprieve is thanks to some much-needed rain predicted for Monday. Chances will range from 40-60 percent at the beginning of the week, according to the NWS, and will continue into Tuesday with a 30 percent chance.
Normal rainfall for this point in July is 1.84 inches, according to meteorologist Bianca Villanueva. As of Wednesday, Killeen has accumulated an underwhelming .13 inches of rain for the entire month.
That’s worse than last year’s total for this time of year, which was only .37 inches of rain.
It’s a similar story for the year-to-date totals. From Jan. 1 to Wednesday, Killeen has accumulated 7.91 inches of rain, well short of the 18-inch normal.
From Jan. 1 to July 25 of last year, Killeen accumulated 13.84 inches.
A high pressure system settled over the region can be blamed for the excessive heat and lack of rainfall, Villanueva said.
“These are the best chances of rain we have right now with this weak cold front,” she said. “It’s because that high pressure system is shifting west.”
Area lakes have been affected by the lack of precipitation.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 7 feet below normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website. On Thursday, Stillhouse Hollow was 615.11 feet above sea level. Normal elevation is 622 feet.
The lowest the lake has ever been was in January 2012, when it dipped down to 604.8 feet.
Belton Lake is more than 4 feet below normal, with a current elevation of 589.89 feet. That’s compared to a 594-feet normal elevation.
Records indicate the lake reached its lowest point in December 1956, reaching 553.06 feet.
