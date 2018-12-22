A state lawmaker said he has not yet decided whether to back a no-election initiative approved by a regional water group’s board earlier this week.
The measure was two-fold: Modernize the water district’s boundaries that could allow thousands to vote but discontinue elections.
Texas House District 54 Rep.-elect Dr. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said Friday he was still weighing the viability of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s decision to pursue an extension of its voting boundaries while eliminating elections for its board of directors.
Any change to the group’s boundaries or representation would require an act of the Texas Legislature.
“My job is to be in the process of research and study to come up with a process of representation that is fair and best serves the citizens and customers of WCID,” Buckley said Friday. “I have, quite frankly, just begun to look into the details of what’s going to be involved in this.”
On Wednesday, the board voted 3-1 to pursue an amendment to its bylaws that would expand the district’s voting boundaries to all of its wholesale water customers, including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
In concert with expanding the boundaries, the district favored allowing its municipal customers to appoint their own directors rather than conduct a public election.
The district’s current boundaries are contiguous with Killeen’s 1984 city limits. Directors Allen Cloud, Don Farek and Dr. Mitchell Jacobs voted in support. Director Richard “Dick” Young voted against, saying he was in favor of keeping direct voting for the seats.
On Friday, Buckley said he attended a private meeting with WCID staff to ask questions about a possible piece of legislation that would have to go through his office before being filed during the Legislature, which convenes in January.
Buckley said the meeting allowed him an opportunity to ask technical details on how the district worked and whether legislation eliminating the vote would be in the best interest of the district’s customers.
“First of all, it was extremely productive and was a way for me to understand the working of WCID No. 1,” he said. “I was glad to have an opportunity to ask questions face to face and get really good information. I do think it is important to expand the boundaries, and I think the process of representation that comes out in the end is what is, in my mind, still up in the air.”
Legislative procedure
During the board’s meeting Wednesday, President John Blankenship said a piece of legislation that affects the district could likely qualify as a “local bill” that would not require the same approval process as other bills.
According to the Texas Tribune, a local bill is one that goes through the Local and Consent Calendar Committee of the Texas House of Representatives for consideration. The committee then forwards the bill ahead for the House’s consent agenda, which does not require separate motions for each bill.
Buckley said Friday water district legislation usually qualifies for the House’s consent agenda, but due to the controversial nature of the possible bill, there is no guarantee it would stay in that committee.
“There are groups that watch these local bills very closely,” Buckley said. “Regardless of wherever this bill is carried, there is no guarantee it will stay on the local and consent agenda.”
If the bill catches the eye of legislators concerned with stripping public elections away, it could find its way to the regular House calendar and face tougher scrutiny from the House as a whole, he said.
“Any legislation is not guaranteed,” he said.
Regional effort
Because a bill extending the district’s boundaries outside of Killeen would include cities in Coryell County and east Bell County, Buckley said he would work with other area legislators on possible legislation.
Most of the area currently encompassed in the district’s boundaries are contiguous with that of Texas House District 55 Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, whose district extends from Temple through north Killeen. Copperas Cove is within the boundaries of Texas District 59 Rep. Dr. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville.
“Given the boundaries that WCID is seeking, this is going to take some analysis and assistance from Shine and Sheffield,” Buckley said. “This thing is a big decision.”
In May, the district held its first competitive election in 24 years, which came with some confusion for voters who were not sure if they were included in the district.
On Wednesday, the directors expressed concern that expanding the district’s boundaries and holding elections in different cities each year would be present a logistical nightmare for district administrators.
“If we decide to go to an election system, we would be holding an election every year in some corner of our service area,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know with only three administrative staff members how we would administer that. I don’t know the economics and effort to put on an election every year in this district.”
Young, who was one of the directors elected in May, said the district was stripping the electorate of its right to vote just as the board was attracting voter interest.
“What I believe, what this plan is doing, is we are taking and disenfranchising 275,000 people who, because of this democratic society, should have the right to vote directly those people who represent them,” Young said Wednesday. “The citizens should be allowed to elect their representatives. They’re the ones who pay the bills.”
Jacobs said appointments would still be democratic because each city’s governing bodies, which are publicly elected, would be responsible for appointing directors.
“I don’t really see that we are thwarting the democratic process that much because you have elected officials who are making the decisions,” he said. “This is not an easy process to go through to figure out the wheres and hows. I think it’s an easier course for us long term and easier thing for the cities’ better representation, which includes Fort Hood, to proceed with this particular path.”
Director appointments
Under the district’s proposed rules, May 2020 would mark the first appointment of directors to the board with Young and Cloud allowed to serve out their four-year terms as elected officials until May 2022.
The city of Killeen’s directors would serve three-year appointments with staggered term dates. Two directors would be re-appointed by the Killeen City Council in May 2022, and one would be reappointed in May 2023.
Fort Hood and Copperas Cove would each have one director serving three-year terms with re-appointments scheduled for May 2023.
The Harker Heights director would serve a two-year term with re-appointment scheduled in 2022.
WCID No. 3 (Nolanville), Belton and 439 Water Supply Corporation directors would all serve one-year terms with re-appointments scheduled in 2021.
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.