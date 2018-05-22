Brad Buckley is leading incumbent state Rep. Scott Cosper by nearly 900 votes after early votes were tallied in the Republican House District 54 runoff Tuesday.
In Bell County, Buckley, a Killeen veterinarian who lives in Salado, received 1,754 votes, or 59.5 percent of the votes cast, to Cosper's 1,194 votes -- a 650-vote margin.
District 54 also includes Lampasas County, where Buckley outpolled Cosper in early voting, 1,012 votes to 684 -- about a 60-40 split.
No Election Day numbers were available from either county as of 7:45 p.m.
