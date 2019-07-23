BUCKLEY TOWN HALL MM 01

State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, speaks during a town hall at the Salado Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. 

 Michael Miller/ FME News Service

SALADO — State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, will hold the grand opening of his district office in Bell County next month.

The free event will take place 4-6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Historic Fowler House, 1301 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.

jsanchez@tdtnews.com

