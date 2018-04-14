Hundreds of Killeen Mall patrons horsed around Saturday afternoon in the shopping center’s parking lot and enjoyed Budweiser.
The event, however, was minus any actual beer.
Eight Clydesdale horses, weighing in at a robust 2,000 pounds each, hauled the iconic red Budweiser carriage for a few laps on the breezy day around the mall’s parking lot. The horses were accompanied by two riders and April, a 2½-year-old Dalmatian, who charmed several children wanting to give her a pet.
The Clydesdale was originally a farm horse of Clydesdale, a county in Scotland. The gargantuan horse breed has been specially bred and raised to be the towering creatures they are today.
“Unfortunately, that wagon is empty, but it would normally be full of Budweiser,” said Budweiser spokespeople to a sea of smartphone-wielding citizens ogling the towering steeds.
The horses have toured the Lone Star State in recent weeks. Several hundreds got to see the Clydesdales Wednesday — first at Fort Hood — and the Bell County Expo Center has been a makeshift stable of sorts for their extended stay.
Budweiser representative Chris Mercado said the event has been going on for several years as a gesture of thanks as big as the Clydesdales themselves.
“This is just a way to say thank you to the community,” he said. “Thanks to you guys, we have a job.”
