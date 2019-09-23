Army photo Members of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment participate in the 58th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Wreath-Laying Ceremony and Parade Review on The Plain at The United States Military Academy at West Point on Sunday.
Buffalo soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served on the Western frontier following the American Civil War, according to history.com.
