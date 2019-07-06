HARKER HEIGHTS — A new vendor is at the Harker Heights Farmers Market, with the sole purpose of selling beef jerky.
Kick Ass Texas Beef Jerky is veteran-owned and operated and has been in business for only five weeks.
Christeen McMahon, 37, a former Army staff sergeant, sells the beef jerky with her boyfriend, Brandon Gillespie.
“We’re beef jerky lovers, and we’re active,” McMahon said. “Our friends started buying it from us and liking it ... it just got bigger and bigger, and here we are now.”
“We started making it for ourselves and people started asking about it,” Gillespie said. “After the first bag sold, it pretty much steamrolled from there.”
McMahon and Gillespie marinate, smoke and dry the meat meticulously. In all, the process takes one week to complete. Once they leave the farmers market each Saturday, they begin preparing the next week’s batch.
Right now, they offer two flavors they call People Pleaser and Spicy Boy.
They offer two different sizes of bags. They sell a small bag with 4 ounces of meat for $10 and a large bag with 8 ounces of meat for $20.
Every week, they have nearly sold out of their stock.
Two Houston residents, Gairet Snow and Jakora Snow, bought one bag of each. They offered their thoughts on the jerky.
“This is definitely one of the better jerkies we’ve ever had,” Gairet Snow said.
“The spicy is really good, because it has a nice kick that’s not overpowering the flavor,” Jakora Snow said. “And the People Pleaser, it’s somehow juicy, even though it’s jerky.”
The Harker Heights Farmers Market continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through late October in front of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway.
