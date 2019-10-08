Temple fire

Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters work the scene of a fire Monday morning at Cactus Jack's Cantina in Temple.

 Bobbie Jo King | FME News Service

TEMPLE —Monday morning started off “with quite the bang,” Temple Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.

After responding at about 6:30 a.m. to a vacant house fire, seven fire units and support staff were sent at 8:13 a.m. a.m. to a structure fire at Brody’s Steakhouse and Cactus Jack’s Saloon and Patio.

