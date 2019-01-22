About 30 community members gathered for a picture on the steps of Killeen City Hall in downtown Monday to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Inspired by the speech Edward Hill, dean of the College of Education at Texas A&M-University Central Texas, gave to conclude a community celebration event in Harker Heights, several attendees decided to further honor the legacy of King, whose birthday was celebrated Monday.
“I asked them what Dr. King would think of the political climate of our world today,” Hill said. “One attendee suggested we exercise our right to assemble and keep the celebration going by gathering on the steps of City Hall.”
Although the group gathered at City Hall about 1:30 p.m. Monday ranged in age from teenagers to older adults, Hill said their purpose of solidarity and reverence for King united them.
“I think some of them felt disenchanted about what had happened with the funding for the march,” Hill said.
Traffic control for the annual march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day was quoted at $1,200 for the first time in more than 20 years due to a new city policy that did not make provisions for the march. Leaders of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP decided instead to have the march at Lions Club Park in south Killeen where they would not be charged.
But in spite of their feelings toward the venue change, the mood of those gathered was both reverent and positive, Hill said.
After the picture, Hill said participants sang the Negro National Anthem together and joined together in chanting inspirational affirmations such as “dream on” and “we are dreamers.”
After the picture was taken, Killeen City Councilmember Shirley Fleming gave the participants a call to action and encouraged them to attend the workshop at City Hall Tuesday to help make changes happen, Hill said.
“Ultimately, we want to make sure King’s legacy lives on,” Hill said.
