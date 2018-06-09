By Stephen Pauley
Herald correspondent
One of the achievements of the 85th Texas legislative session was the passage of Senate Bill 805, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 9, 2017. The law designated June 12 as Women Veterans Day.
According to a Texas Veterans Commission official, the law reflects the day, in 1948, that President Harry S. Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which enabled women to serve as permanent and regular members of the U.S. armed forces.
On the first observance of the occasion, the Camouflaged Sisters hosted a Women’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen on Saturday. The symposium included various city and state government officials as well as organizations dedicated to performing veterans outreach.
“This day is important because it gives women veterans a way to find their voice,” Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson said. “The day is an opportunity to take action and find solutions.”
The transition from female soldier to civilian life can often be difficult, speakers acknowledged.
Solutions discussed at the symposium included various forms of outreach and therapy — ranging from the awareness of services offered at the Killeen Endeavors Clinic to forms of individual therapy and faith-based options.
Lila Holley, 48, Celeste Scott, 39, and Ashley Knight, 31, of Killeen, co-authors of the series “Camouflaged Sisters” discussed at length the benefits of regularly writing on making the transition to civilian life and even at difficult times thereafter.
“There can be problems of hiding behind the mask and pretending that everything is OK,” Holley said, before summing up the theme of the event: I’m Fine. “Writing can be a very good way of dealing with depression and can be very beneficial.”
Faith based approaches were also explored.
“Damita Corbett, minister, army veteran, and author said, “Faith plays a big part in transition to civilian life and within home life.” Corbett has authored the book on the issue, In the Count to Lose but Born to Win.
Officials from the Killeen Endeavors Clinic were also on hand to discuss the options available for outpatient mental health treatment which is available to veterans regardless of discharge status, ability to pay, or eligibility for Veterans Administration benefits.
For more information about veteran’s programs contact the Texas Veterans Commission texaswomenvets@tvc.texas.gov., the Killeen Endeavors Clinic 254-213-7847 or go to KNclinic@endeavors.org, or the Camouflaged Sisters http://camouflagedsisters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.