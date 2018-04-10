Local political candidates will be facing voters at a forum on Thursday, April 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activity Center. The forum is held by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Herencia Council 4297, in partnership with the Stars & Stripes Exchange Club.
Residents will get to ask questions of candidates in three separate races: Harker Heights City Council, Places 2 and 5; state representative District 54; and U.S. House of Representatives District 31.
“Audience members will ask questions depending on the office the candidate is seeking,” said Adrienne Santaliz, a LULAC member on the public relations committee. Candidates all will be asked the same question and will have equal time to respond.
As of Tuesday, Santaliz was not sure which candidates have confirmed their attendance, but the candidates are as follows:
Jeff Orlando and Michael Bloomquist are running for City Council Place 2, and incumbent Councilwoman Jody Nicholas is unopposed.
Texas House District 54 incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, and challenger Dr. Brad Buckley will go to a runoff election May 22.
Seeking the U.S. House District 31 seat are Democrats MJ Hegar and Dr. Christine Mann, who will vie for the nomination in a May 22 runoff. Incumbent Rep. John Carter was unopposed in the Republican primary.
“It’s important for voters to be informed and to speak to their elected officials,” Santaliz said. “It’s our civic duty to get out and vote.”
The Harker Heights Activity Center is at 400 Indian Trail. The forum will take place in room A.
