Twelve candidates are running in a crowded race for three at-large Killeen City Council seats up for election May 5.
There are seven positions on the City Council with three members elected at large in even-numbered years and four members elected from the city’s four districts in odd-numbered years. Council terms are two years, and candidates must reside in city limits.
Among the candidates are two of three incumbents: Gregory Johnson, a businessman who is serving in his first term on the council, and Juan Rivera, a businessman who is serving in his fourth nonconsecutive term on the council.
The only seat that will see a guaranteed new face is the post held by Jonathan Okray, who is terming out of the council after six years.
The other candidates include:
Patsy Bracey, 72, a registered nurse
Mellisa Brown, 36, a caretaker and student
Bruce Bynum, 50, a family consultant and substitute teacher
Den’Mica Eugene, 42, a salon manager
Leo Gukeisen, 52, a security company manager
Tolly James Jr., 49, an HVAC contractor
Hugh “Butch” Menking, 57, a financial advisor and former Killeen school board member
Brockley Moore, 50, a former city councilman
Placidio J. Rivera, 53, a retired businessman
Kenny Wells, 65, a business owner and a former council member
Bracey lost the District 3 race in May 2017 to incumbent Jim Kilpatrick by 50 votes. Both Moore and Wells have been on the council previously, Moore lost his District re-election bid to Councilman Steve Harris in 2017.
Wells and Juan Rivera both had been recalled from their seats in 2011 in part due to public fallout from the $750,000 buyout of former City Manager Connie Green approved by the council.
In 2016, Brown was the treasurer for the campaign of Larry Smith during his run for the District 2 seat in May 2017.
On the campaign trail, the candidates have focused mostly on public safety and city finances as their top issues.
One issue that has split the candidates in particular is a Killeen City Charter amendment going up for voter approval May 5.
Proposition 1 would change the charter’s language to give the city manager final approval of interdepartmental budgetary transfers, a power currently held by the City Council.
QUESTION 1: What is your personal, professional and political experience and how would it make you a capable Killeen City Council member?
Patsy Bracey: I have been a local business owner for 33 years responsible for 3-Home Health offices, and a budget of $2 million dollars a year. I have attended and observed the working phase of the City Council. Killeen citizen for 51 years. Wisdom, maturity and intelligence have enhanced my understanding of politics.
Mellisa Brown: I have spent most of my life either working or volunteering in professional settings with members from all parts of the community. It has taught me the difference between needs and wants and how to compromise on issues but not values.
Bruce Bynum: I’m a citizen of Killeen. My wife and I are raising through adoption four of our grandchildren — three attend Killeen schools. I serve on national groups, as a parent leader, as a family consultant, served as a social worker, coordinator, at KCSL, fatherhood, Kinship Adoption, and I have presented nationally and statewide.
Den’Mica Eugene: No answer provided.
Leo Gukeisen: First off, I am not a professional politician, but that does not mean I do not have the skills or the ability to be a council member. I have served in positions that have required me to deal with budgets, personnel and to make tough decisions when needed.
Tolly James Jr.: I am a husband, father, grandfather, elder, Bible teacher and a friend; a good communicator and connector with all people. Integrity, respect and honor are my life’s foundation. Professionally, my military service and 16 years of HVAC business experience give me the leadership and problem-solving ability to serve our city.
Gregory Johnson: As a small business owner and servant leader, my 16 plus years of experience in business management and community development gives me the competency and skills to be an effective Council member. I currently serve on the Killeen Temple Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, Central Texas Council of Governments and the Development District of Central Texas.
Hugh “Butch” Menking: Came to Killeen in 1974. Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Texas State University and Master’s degree in Political Science from Central Missouri State University. Retired Air Force officer. Currently serving as a financial advisor with the Edward Jones investment firm in Killeen for the last 20 years.
Brockley Moore: I am ethical, dedicated, available and experienced. I am logical, objective, read and research data to see how it effects all residents. I am a good listener and a doer.
Juan Rivera: No answer provided
Placidio J. Rivera: 25 Years business owner; worked for Fortune 500 companies; other construction related companies: construction manager, superintendent, project manager, VP construction; District 4 Citizens Advisory Committee; FRG leader; Teach Christian-based history course; co-leader Kingdom Citizenship.
Wells: I am uniquely qualified to serve as your council member because I am a lifelong resident of Killeen. I am also a small business owner who has created jobs locally. Professionally, I have served as chairman of the national Coin Laundry Association. Politically, I am a former Killeen City Council member.
QUESTION 2: What are the top three issues facing the city of Killeen?
Bracey: Infrastructure, maintain budget and crime.
Brown: Diversifying sources of economic development and revenue; infrastructure and responsible growth; public safety and affordable opportunities for youth and families.
Bynum: Safety, fiscal responsibility, open and honest communication.
Den’Mica Eugene: No answer provided.
Gukeisen: Public safety, fiscal responsibility, solid infrastructure.
James: Financial management is the top issue. The city manager and council are working towards implementing audit recommendations. True financial transparency is the second issue. Show citizens the good, bad and ugly, as we correct course. Nothing hidden! My third issue is public safety. Increase our support for police and fire departments.
Johnson: Smart Government, Crime Prevention, Strong Economy. Crime, grime and economic upward mobility go hand in hand and one can’t be properly addressed without addressing the others. Bolder steps need to be taken to attract new industry and jobs, engage citizens to reduce crime and improve our city’s financial condition.
Menking: Rising crime rate, financial sustainability, economic development.
Moore: The top three are crime, infrastructure and a quality drainage and sewage system.
Juan Rivera: No answer provided
P. Rivera: Public safety; openness and transparency/ethics; budget.
Wells: Crime is the number one issue that Killeen must deal with. Beyond that, we must turn the city’s projected deficits into surpluses. As the proud home to Fort Hood, we must become an education hub that transitions soldiers into the civilian work force in the City of Killeen.
QUESTION NO. 3. What will you do as a council member to help tackle the city’s violent crime and homicide rates?
Bracey: I am a KCOP graduate and volunteer at the Killeen Police Department, member of the Child Protecting program, member of the Senior Advisory board waiting to complete the Crisis Intervention program once I am able to add that to my schedule. My dual interest in these programs offer me the opportunity to stay abreast of crime prevention at all levels.
Brown: Reduce the opportunities for criminal behavior by removing blighted areas, improving lighting, and work with the police chief to ensure that officers are patrolling as effectively as possible. Also work with the police department to determine the root causes of the increased rates.
Bynum: I will work with the community, schools, law enforcement, Chamber of Commerce to understand and support programs addressing violence.
Den’Mica Eugene: No answer provided.
Gukeisen: More police officers would be the easy answer of course. I have two programs that I would introduce to the police chief that could help relieve issues with police officers over worked. The Police Reserve/Auxiliary Force Program and the Law Enforcement and Private Security Liaison Program.
James: Find out from our new police chief, what are the immediate needs of his department. Is it an increase of manpower, upgrading of ineffective equipment, or raising compensation levels to officers to prevent losing your best officers? Work closely with the department.
Johnson: While it’s important that our police officers have the proper equipment and resources to be able to protect and serve our citizens, citizen participation in crime prevention programs such as neighborhood watch and Kids Watch are key to reducing crime and violence. I’ve held several best business practices for crime prevention events.
Menking: Problem has to be attacked on both fronts. With our law enforcement professionals, craft a strategy that effectively engages their experience and tactics. Leverage resources from all available outside agencies to target criminal elements in our city. Neighbors must look out for each other and their property.
Moore: I will stand steadfast in support of first responders. I will also offer continuous support for education and an environmentally healthy city.
Juan Rivera: No answer provided
P. Rivera: Appropriate more money to the Police Department for competitive pay, equipment, retention, compensation, hire more officers. Try and get citizens involved with policing their communities, have police and community forums, interactions, teen activities/involvement.
Wells: As a council member, I will encourage our police to get involved with our citizens in our neighborhoods. This will enlist hundreds of thousands of additional eyes to detect and prevent violent crimes before they occur. Active, visible, approachable police officers will deter crime and promote good will in our community.
QUESTION 4: With projected operational fund shortfalls facing the city of Killeen every year into the future, how will you stay informed on the state of the city’s finances and strive to keep the public informed?
Bracey: No response provided.
Brown: Call for management accountability to budgets. If a department asks for an increase in funds, they need to explain why they exceeded their budget — in public. Call for line item review of department budgets and clearer budget explanations to citizens.
Bynum: I will follow the city’s adopted financial policies and meet periodically with the city’s financial director. I would make sure the city’s financial transparency portal is meeting the needs of the community.
Den’Mica Eugene: No answer provided.
Gukeisen: I support “true” transparency of city government, not a “selective” style that our current council uses. I’d review in-depth the financial reports, ensuring funds are not just moved for no reason. I would ask the local newspaper to publish them in the newspaper and hold Town Hall Meetings.
James: On page 19 of the City of Killeen Financial Governance Policies, it states that city council will receive monthly reports comparing expenditures and revenues to the current budget. Reports will be posted on the city website. I will be available to assist citizens in understanding these reports.
Johnson: I’m not afraid to ask the hard questions. I thoroughly read and understand what I’m voting on. My budget booklet is broken down to the line-item level. Weekly, I create Facebook events for our meetings and post my council packet for easy access for citizens and offer Q&A forums for citizens to ask questions.
Menking: Transparency! Reports on city website showing revenues and expenses of both the general fund, capital improvements, and enterprise fund. Clearly showing how much of budgeted revenues have been used as a percentage of fiscal year completed. City manager should explain and clarify any points of concern.
Moore: The city has all reports quarterly, biannually and annually on the city website. I would actively educate residents daily about the status of all financial actions as they are done.
Juan Rivera: No answer provided
P. Rivera: As council member we should be in the budget on a regular basis, line by line if necessary. The city manager should provide council quarterly budget reports they understand. Updated showing how funds are being spent against the budget, department by department.
Wells: I will insist the council and citizens be informed of the city’s financial condition. The city manager should produce a statement of condition of the city immediately. He should also have a rolling five-year positive budget projection at all times. Good, solid, focused financial planning and transparency are critical.
QUESTION 5: With Killeen’s population continuing to grow, how should the city attract and retain high-paying and stable jobs that diversify the Killeen economy?
Bracey: Employment is available. I pulled up 51 jobs on INDEED site, however those positions require training and education. We need to seek certification and training for HIGH paying jobs before we can offer them. Middle class individuals need support and training. I have a plan for that. It worked for me in assisting people get training and jobs.
Brown: Overhaul the EDC. Take control back from the GKCC so that there is city/public oversight, hire qualified employees to bring in industry and manufacturing, highlight existing benefits.
Bynum: Knowing how to market what you have is the key to any success. Killeen’s strengths and needs come by asking and listening. This comes through networking and communication which is my strength.
Den’Mica Eugene: No answer provided.
Gukeisen: The Killeen City Council, Killeen Economic Development Corporation, and Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce need to work together to get bigger businesses into Killeen. Programs like tax incentives, grants, permit fee reduction and selling Killeen as a place they would want to do business.
James: The city council needs to evaluate the effectiveness of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation. It has been funded as a servant organization to assist with this. The mayor and city council should instruct the KEDC what types of business partners they desire and follow up regularly. Close collaboration and communication are a must.
Johnson: Killeen needs an economic development strategic plan that is inclusive, compliments other city plans and allows the city and its economic and business development partners the opportunity to fully embrace a narrowly focused economic development program that boldly pursues the great opportunities that can grow our economy and attract new industry.
Menking: Our city must become safer for families by reducing our crime rate. Dialogue with city business and education stake holders to develop an educated workforce capable of 21st century work. Local higher education institutions, health care facilities, and ever growing technology demands of Fort Hood all require skilled employees. Leverage the presence of newly established I-14 and the geographical advantage we have within the state. Offer meaningful business incentives for those considering locating in Killeen that would result in a more diversified economic base AND improve the economic standing of our citizens.
Moore: The city manager has active policies in place to keep the council and residents informed from the chamber of commerce and the EDC and any other agencies.
Juan Rivera: No answer provided
P. Rivera: First by hiring a company/individual that is capable of drawing businesses to Killeen. KEDC, by the last workshop, not doing a good job of that. Identify business that will work here. Create a supportive business environment.
Wells: Killeen is ideally located next to Fort Hood and at the center of the new I-14 transportation corridor. Companies come from across America to recruit and hire our people. We need to have jobs locally so we can retain this highly skilled workforce with good paying jobs.
