New car sale numbers in Bell and Coryell Counties are starting off slow compared to last year’s numbers, according to this month’s Freeman Auto Report.
Car sales in Bell County are down 38.36 percent so far this year, with just 1,022 new vehicles sold since in January as opposed to 1,658 vehicles that were sold in January 2018.
Coryell County sales are down 24.44 percent with 34 units being sold in January compared to 45 vehicles sold last year.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in January was Ford with 128 cars and trucks sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Nissan vehicles, with a total of 125 units sold, and Toyotas, with a total of 113 units sold.
The most popular vehicles sold in Coryell County were Chevrolets with 11 units sold. Other top sellers were Rams with eight units sold, and Jeeps, which sold four units.
