By living in the vicinity of one of the world’s largest military bases, there are plenty of events happening to honor Memorial Day. From parades, to laying flags at the veteran’s cemetery, there are a number of ways to participate in the festivities. Don’t forget to check out the family-friendly events and live music going on to fill out the rest of the long weekend, too.
Festivals, Events
The Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff Barbecue will be from 2 to 6 p.m. May 24 at Class Six, 50006 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood.
VFW Post 8577 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 27 at the Copperas Cove Cemetery, 415 E. Avenue A.
ERA Colonial Real Estate is hosting its the #ColonialCares 5K Race at 7 a.m. May 25 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Registration is $25 and can be done on-site starting at 6 a.m. the day of the race.
The Mayfest 5K/10K Color Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. May 25 at Ogletree Gap, 1878 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Registration is $35 per runner and can be completed at www.mayfest2019.myevent.com. The Mayfest Car Show will also be occurring in tandem with the 5K event from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and is donation-based.
Area residents are invited to volunteer from 8 to 10 a.m. May 25 to place flags on the graves of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen, in preparation for the Memorial Day Ceremony, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 27.
The Harker Heights Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. May 25 starting at Wildewood Drive and proceeding to Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, by way of Farm-to-Market 2410/Knight’s Way. The Memorial Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., or immediately following the parade, at the veteran’s statue in front of city hall.
The Memorial Day Weekend Car Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at the Harker Heights Special Event Center, 710 Edward’s Drive. Registration will be from 9 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. and is $30 the day of the event for cars and bikes of all classes. Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. and proceeds from the event will benefit area charity organizations.
Carlos Villareal, a soil scientist, will deliver a lecture over a pint or two regarding Texas soil from 4 to 5 p.m. May 26 as part of the Summer Lecture Series at Barrow Brewing Company, 100 Royal St., Salado.
Family Fun
The Temple Parks Foundation is hosting a viewing of “Incredibles 2,” as part of the Movies in the Park series on May 25 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Temple. The free event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at sundown.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is hosting the 2019 Summer Reading Program: A Universe of Stories, to continue throughout the summer. Registration begins May 28 for area children.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road,Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by American Dreamer from 7 to 9 p.m. May 24. Music by Lily and the Implements will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 25.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 24. Cover: $8. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 25. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music from 7 to 11 p.m. May 24 and music by Deanna Wendolyn from 8 p.m. to midnight May 25.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
GrupoSiggno will perform from 6 to 10:30 p.m. May 25 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton. Tickets available at www.myticketgenius.com.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
The Spring Farmers and Makers Market will be every Saturday evening until June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Local producers and vendors will be in attendance offering homemade goods and produce, and live music and food trucks will be available starting at 7 p.m.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroomhosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by singer/songwriters Dustin Brown and Hadley Anne from 9 p.m. to midnight May 25. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host DJ Sauce from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 24 and DJ Desperado from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 25. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano/Country Night with DJ Ben/Jamin in the Mix from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. May 24. Cover: $5, ladies free until midnight. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
The Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting a Memorial Sunday Dance from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 26 with music by ConjuntoPrestigio. Veterans get in for free; all others are $6 per person. Barbecue plates available for $5 each.
