Cafe patio

Rochelli McKenzie, a then-sophomore in the Central Texas College culinary arts program in Killeen, prepares food Nov. 30, 2018, at CTC's dining room.

 File photo

The Central Texas College Hospitality department’s Patio Café Cuisine Nights Dining Experience offers a Caribbean flair this Friday. Dinner, prepared by students in the international cuisine cooking class, will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.

The menu opens with an appetizer, soup and choice of salads. The appetizer is Jamaican beef patties for $7: an island treat filled with seasoned ground beef with just a bit of heat. The soup of the night is Caribbean chicken soup ($6 for a bowl or $3 for a cup with an entrée): chicken soup with a tropical taste of coconut, lime and hot sauce with a hint of curry. Diners can choose the Caribbean shrimp salad for $13: spring mix lettuce dressed with an island blend of jicama, avocado, pineapple, cilantro and a tangy Caribbean-style dressing or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.