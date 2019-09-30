The Central Texas Past Potentates Council will host a fishing tournament for children at the end of October.
The Clayton Crawford Children Fishing Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. The tournament is free and open to children ages 3 to 17. The tournament is catch-and-release style and there will be prizes for biggest fish and total weight.
