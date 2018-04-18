Buffalo Wild Wings, 2401 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is having a community day with carnival activities today to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs.
A percentage of proceeds at the restaurant today will be donated to the local Boys and Girls Clubs. In addition activities for Club kids and the public starts at 4:30 p.m.
Multiple community staff, and the Killeen Police Department will provide at a dunk tank booth, and a variety of games and activities will be available for all ages.
