HARKER HEIGHTS — St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church at 1000 Farm-to-Market 2410 hosted its first spring festival Sunday.
The fair featured activities for the entire family including dancing exhibitions from different countries throughout the afternoon.
For adults, there was a live auction, a brown bag raffle, and a beer garden, as well as the raffle of a 2018 Toyota Tundra truck, donated by Toyota of Killeen.
Children could enjoy their pick of multiple game booths and face painting, and get their photo taken with a dancing tyrannosaurus rex.
The festival was held to raise funds for a new religious education building for the church. The current building, which holds Catholic doctrine classes for parish youths, has run out of space.
“We get more and more kids every year,” said Donna Perry, who headed the committee for the festival. “We’re currently having to use the education building, and also the parish hall, parish center, and parts of the church.”
“We are a youth-based church,” added parishioner Linda Littlejohn. “Our kids are No. 1.”
For more information, go to http://stpaulchonghasang.org.
