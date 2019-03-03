Prospective grade school students came and went from St. Joseph Catholic School in Killeen on Sunday during the school’s open house event held between noon and 3 p.m. The open house was designed to show potential parents and students just what the fully-accredited school has to offer to children aged pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
“Our school’s capacity is 150 students, and right now we are at 96,” Father Chris Downey of St. Joseph Catholic Church said. “We focus a lot on the academic work that students do here, and we want to form intentional disciples for Christ.”
Currently the school teaches children up to 6th grade, but they are hoping to receive approval to expand their classes to 7th grade in time for the 2019-2020 school year.
School officials also said that, despite it being a Catholic school, parents and their students do not have to be members of the Catholic church to enroll in the school. The school also tries to be flexible with enrollment as well, due to the constant flux of families moving to and leaving the area because of Fort Hood.
“We take students in and out all year, enrollment is available at any time for students,” parent and church member Amy Morgan said. “We always try to have enough room available for new students who may move here with families coming to Fort Hood.”
The school offers a variety of extra curricular activities, too, from Spanish-language courses to a full computer lab with dozens of computers.
Teachers at the school say they enjoy the smaller class sizes because it allows them to give each of their students a more personal focus.
“Teaching here is like being a part of a big family,” 1st grade teacher Ashley Leurs said. “You get to know the kids so well and you get to know the parents so well.”
Officials said that sometimes the price of enrollment is distressing to some parents, but they clarified that they are willing to work with parents on flexible payment plans. They also offer scholarships for students who need them.
St. Joseph Catholic School is located at 2901 E. Rancier Ave.
