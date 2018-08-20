The cause of a loud boom heard Friday morning is still unknown after officials from Fort Hood and SpaceX denied involvement, according to Gatesville police Chief Nathan Gohlke.
On Monday, Gohlke said the department had no confirmed evidence and only suspicions on what caused a single large booming sound that rattled windows in Gatesville and could be heard throughout McLennan County.
"The only thing we can think of is a sonic boom from a jet (breaking the sound barrier), but we don’t know," Gohlke said.
Gohlke said the department reached out to officials from SpaceX and Fort Hood are were told they had not caused the sound. Live-fire exercises from Fort Hood can often be heard in surrounding communities and can even cause windows and walls to shake in certain barometric conditions.
Gohlke said while the incident scared a few residents, there was no reported property damage and few leads to investigate.
