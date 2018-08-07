The Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office has not yet determined the cause of a Sunday fire that burned a large section of a field on the east side of Bunny Trail.
Fire Marshal James Chism said the fire was a few acres wide. The blaze was quickly brought under control by the Killeen Fire Department.
“It was relatively small as far as grass fires go,” Chism said.
However, it alarmed some who live in the area.
Residents living in the neighborhood on the west side of Bunny Trail, near Republic of Texas Drive, said they watched the fire quickly move through the empty lots across the road.
