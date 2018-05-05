A memorandum of understanding with the Armed Services YMCA will be considered by the Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees during the board’s workshop Monday. Any vote on the matter will take place at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
The ASYMCA provides before and after school programs at CCISD elementary schools.
Another agreement the board will consider is with Communities in Schools. CIS assists students who may be at risk of dropping out of school.
The board will discuss the employee pay system, as part of the district’s ongoing commitment to maintain a market-based compensation program.
New hires for this school year include an alternative education teacher, a special education teacher, and an assistant director of human resources.
For the 2018-2019 school year, new hires presented to the board include seven elementary teachers, an instructional coach and a school psychology intern.
The list of resignations from the district to the board for May include 18 teachers and two coaches: Tracy Ranes and Jack Welch.
Expenses presented to the board for consideration include nearly $200,000 for cargo vans, maintenance trucks, a fluid and power system for the new transportation facility, and renovations to the Crossroads High School gymnasium.
A budget amendment in the amount of $76,354 for the district’s summer feeding program will be discussed by the board.
The workshop will take place at noon Monday. The regular meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both meetings take place at the CCISD administration office, 703 West Ave. D.
