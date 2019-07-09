Copperas Cove Independent School District is looking for new employees.
The district is hosting a job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the CCISD board room, 408 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove.
CCISD is hiring for multiple positions, including teachers, instructional aides, bus drivers and child nutritionists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.