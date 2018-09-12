New numbers of federally connected students released by the Copperas Cove school district Wednesday show a downward trend that has resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in annual revenue to the district.
In the 2012-2013 school year, the Copperas Cove Independent School District had 4,090 federally connected students, such as those with military parents stationed at Fort Hood. However, by last school year, that number dropped to 2,404, school officials said.
Due to the drop in numbers, CCISD is slated to receive a substantial decrease in federal Impact Aid money — from an earned $12.4 million in the 2016-2017 school year to a projected $385,000 next year. Impact Aid was designed to assist local school districts that have lost property tax revenue due to the presence of tax-exempt federal property, or that have experienced increased expenditures due to the enrollment of federally connected children.
“For a school district to receive Heavy Impact Aid, 35 percent of the district’s student population must be eligible students,” CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said in an email.
The last time CCISD met this requirement was in the 2015-2016 school year, when 35.53 percent of the student population, or 2,891 students met the eligibility requirements.
Since that school year, the number of qualifying students has fallen — from 2,739 in the 2016-2017 school year to 2,404 in the 2017-2018 school year, resulting in a loss of millions of dollars worth of federal Impact Aid for the district.
“This reduction is not only taking place in CCISD, but in the other school districts surrounding Ft. Hood and many other military bases in the U.S. where troop and contractor numbers have declined or are declining,” Burns said.
The neighboring Killeen school district is still qualifying for Heavy Impact Aid, as the district’s eligible student population constituted 39.52 percent, or a total of 17,398 children, of KISD’s 44,028 students in the 2017-18 school year, according to district officials.
KISD Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley said the district received $53.96 million in Impact Aid in fiscal year 2018 based on that population.
This was an increase from the $48.69 million in Impact Aid that the district received in fiscal year 2017 when an estimated 39.49 percent of the district’s 43,823 students, or 17,306 children, qualified, according to Bradley.
The district won’t have a final tally on eligible students for this school year until mid-December, but has budgeted $46.6 million in the general fund for Impact Aid, Bradley said.
CCISD is attempting to offset the loss of Impact Aid with a tax ratification approved by voters last Saturday.
The move will not increase the current tax rate but will shift 13 cents from the district’s interest and sinking fund to the maintenance and operations side of the budget, according to school officials.
With the now-passed tax ratification election “CCISD will receive $4.1 million from the state, not taxpayers, each year to make up for the loss of Heavy Impact Aid,” Burns said.
Copperas Cove Impact Aid revenue (by school year):
2016-17: Earned $ 12,473,150.73
2017-18: Projected $ 9,495,766.67
2018-19: Projected $ 7,596,613.34
2019-20: Projected $ 385,508.53
Copperas Cove number of qualifying students (by school year):
2012-13 4090
2013-14 3757
2014-15 3162
2015-16 2891
2016-17 2739
2017-18 2404
