The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival and Rodeo Killeen will take place May 16 through 18 at the Killeen Special Events Center and rodeo grounds. Both events are open to the public and will provide family-friendly entertainment.
The Celebrate Killeen Festival kicks off with a free gospel show Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, May 17, activities begin at 6 p.m. and include a food truck competition, children’s activities and arts and crafts. An evening highlight will be a free concert by country recording artist Robynn Shayne.
Saturday, May 18, has festival fun planned from noon to 6 p.m. The day will include a variety show, step show, scavenger hunt, a play zone and senior fun zone. Food and craft vendors will offer items for purchase.
Wagner’s Carnival will be open during festival hours all three days. Admission is free but fees apply to rides and games.
A full schedule of Celebrate Killeen Festival events is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Celebrate.
The 72nd annual Rodeo Killeen will ride each night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance for adults and $8 in advance for children and are available at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, First National Bank Texas – Gray Street and Fort Hood National Bank – Warrior Way. Tickets will also be available at the gate priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children.
Thursday is Military Appreciation Night at the rodeo. Active duty, Guard and Reserve soldiers and their dependents get in free with military ID. The 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment will open the evening at 7:15 p.m.
Friday is City of Killeen Employee Night and Saturday is Educators Night. More information about these nights and the rodeo is available at RodeoKilleen.com.
