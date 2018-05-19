From pony rides to the Cliff Hanger, hot dogs to bounce houses, the Celebrate Killeen festival brought out crowds to enjoy activities outdoors and indoors at the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday.
This was the first year Celebrate Killeen was held in conjunction with Killeen Rodeo, which both concluded Saturday night.
Children and adults enjoyed the games and the food booths, with some joining in a Zumba class or having their caricatures drawn.
The indoor stage featured a variety of performances, including students from Killeen Independent School District, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament had youngsters outside shooting hoops.
