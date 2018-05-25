Caleb Icmat would have turned 2 years old on Friday.
His family and friends gathered to celebrate that event, even though the boy was not present.
Caleb died in an accidental drowning on May 19.
"It's taken a big toll," said Jacob Icmat, Caleb's father, as dozens of people arrived at Destiny World Outreach Church in Killeen carrying hundreds of balloons.
"It's brought both sides of the family closer together," Jacob added.
People Jacob hasn't seen in years have come back into the family's life as they mourn the death of the little boy with the sweet smile.
Many of those in attendance at the balloon release wore special T-shirts featuring Caleb's photos. Some of the balloons had hand-written notes wishing Caleb a happy birthday.
Tara Governal and her mother, Sheila, joined with others at the church. "We want to celebrate Caleb's life," Tara said.
The balloon release took place behind the church, where a prayer was offered prior to the group singing "Happy Birthday."
After the balloon release, cupcakes with blue and white frosting were shared as were the many memories of how Caleb had touched so many lives in his short time on earth.
