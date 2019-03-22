A celebration of life for the 29-year-old man killed by a train March 14 in Copperas Cove will be held this weekend in Austin.
Kurtis Michael Roemeling, formerly of Cameron and Copperas Cove, will be remembered 1 p.m. Saturday at the Promise Land Church, 1504 E. 51st St. in Austin, according to an obituary published by Marek Burns Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
He was born Jan. 30, 1990, in Libertyville, Ill. He worked for Guerra Auto Body, Clem Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q and Subway in Cameron.
Survivors include a son, Beau Benton Mack; his mother and stepfather, Angie and Thomas Henderson; and two sisters, Erica Roemeling and Hailey Henderson.
“Kurtis was a loving, caring son, brother and friend and will be greatly missed,” the obituary reads.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Flowers and condelences may be sent at http://www.mblfuneral.com/obituary/kurtis-roemeling.
