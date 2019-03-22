COPPERAS COVE — A cement truck has rolled over in the median near the U.S. Highway 190 bypass in Copperas Cove this morning, causing traffic to temporarily back up in both directions as drivers stopped to render aid.
Eastbound traffic was down to one lane as emergency crews responded to the accident at approximately 10:45 a.m.
