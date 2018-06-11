It was one of those beautiful, blindingly bright summer Saturdays when it seems a sin to not be out on the water.
Two of the five boat captains with Central Bell County Fire & Rescue in Nolanville looked longingly at the two Marine Services Unit boats, parked in the bay and ready for action.
Wind swept through the bay’s open doors, keeping it cool enough.
But still, “We should be out on the water,” said Capt. Jerry Carlson with the volunteer fire department.
Central Bell County Fire & Rescue started its Marine Services Unit about six months ago, mainly to participate in fire and rescue operations at Stillhouse Hollow Lake and to assist the city of Harker Heights.
“We want to show a presence because now we’re more than just a fire department,” Carlson said.
One of its first calls was assisting Harker Heights first responders extinguish a boat fire. Dana Peak Park also is a brush fire-prone site, with at least one blaze a year, he added.
The Marine Services Unit’s two boats were purchased for $14,000 from the Morgan’s Point Resort water rescue team. The team had just purchased a Coast Guard cutter and no longer needed the two older vessels, Carlson said.
Of course, fourteen grand doesn’t just fall from the sky.
“We did a lot of fundraising for it,” Carlson said. It took a little over a year to raise the money.
Firefighters with the department do four “Fill the Helmet” events every year, including one next weekend; have a GoFundMe page; and host multiple events like crawfish boils and cookouts.
“We’re a nonprofit. Nno one gets paid, and we don’t get money from the state,” Carlson said. “We’re all volunteers.”
Helping out
Each of the two vessels has its own purpose.
The search and rescue boat, Marine 52, can be used to help a drowning victim or find a person gone overboard while the fire boat, Marine 51, is tasked mainly with putting out boat fires and brush fires that can be reached from shore.
The fire boat’s pump is surprisingly powerful and Carlson admitted the guys have had a little bit of fun with it.
“It can shoot at least 250 feet or more,” Carlson said, smiling like a kid in a toy store. “It’ll spin the boat in circles if you aim the pump off the side of the boat. It’s wild.”
The Central Bell crew stands ready to respond to Stillhouse Hollow Lake while the Morgan’s Point Resort team, part of that city’s fire department, concentrates on serving Belton Lake.
“We can help each other out if needed, but because of zebra mussels we try to stay in one lake or the other,” Carlson explained. Zebra mussels are an invasive species that attach to boats, infecting other bodies of water if a boat is not thoroughly washed, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Mussels aside, Central Bell is just closer to Stillhouse emergencies: It’s a 30-minute drive for Morgan’s Point Resort to respond to the lake.
“We can be there quickly to help out,” Carlson said.
The Marine Services Unit’s two flat-bottomed boats are able to get close to shore, and are capable of towing disabled boats.
Central Bell boat captains patrol the water as much as possible.
“We try to get out at least every weekend, but it depends on everybody’s schedules because we also have to man the station and be ready for calls,” he said.
Carlson, who is an active-duty soldier, has been a volunteer firefighter for 30 years with five of those years in Nolanville. In a way he was born into it, spending his youth going out on calls with his father, who was a fire chief.
“It’s a good way to help the community,” he said. “We’re helping people in their worst of times.”
Central Bell County Fire & Rescue will conduct a “Fill the Helmet” event from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Saturday and Sunday.
